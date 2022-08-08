4-year-old in critical condition after Mesa hit-and-run

MESA — A 4-year-old is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Mesa Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the girl and one of her parents were walking near Mesa Drive and Main Street when a vehicle struck the child.

The vehicle is said to have driven onto the light rail tracks and circled back around to another street, officials say.

Parent negligence is not believed to be a factor.

Police are looking at any surveillance footage in the area to determine the vehicle involved.

Light rail service in the area was temporarily stopped but has since resumed.