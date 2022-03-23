Man was going 100+mph in crash that killed elderly couple in Mesa, police say

MESA, AZ — A 21-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly speeding down a Mesa street and causing a deadly crash.

At about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were called to the area of Windsor and Main Street in Mesa for reports of a crash.

During the initial investigation, police say a 2009 Chrysler 300C and a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica were involved.

A male passenger of the Pacifica, identified as 82-year-old Ronald Hettich, died at the scene. The driver, identified as 80-year-old Irma Hettich wife of Ronald, was taken to a hospital where she died.

The driver of the Chrysler 300C, identified as 21-year-old Gezane Izreal Cabanillas-Lape, was not seriously injured. His passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with possible internal injuries.

During the investigation police say Hettich’s vehicle was traveling north on Windsor, crossing over Main Street, when Cabanillas-Lape's vehicle hit the passenger side of Hettich’s vehicle.

Police say Cabanillas-Lape was traveling more than 100mph at the time and was in a roadway with a speed limit of 45mph.

Cabanillas-Lape was evaluated and showed no signs of impairment.

The primary cause of the crash was determined to be reckless high rate of speed, police said.

Cabanillas-Lape was arrested and booked into the Mesa City Holding Facility on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

An investigation remains underway.