Man severely burned due to fire, explosion at Mesa house near Greenfield Road and University Drive

A child in the house at the time of the incident, though the child is uninjured
A man is severely injured after a fire and explosion at a home near Greenfield Road and University Drive.
Posted at 9:05 PM, Jun 26, 2024

MESA, AZ — A man is severely burned after a fire and explosion at a home near Greenfield Road and University Drive.

Mesa police say crews were called to the home Wednesday night for reports of a bomb threat. The person who called told police that their neighbor's house had exploded.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man had been heating oil on a stove when it exploded, causing a window to blow out. The man suffered severe burns on his torso. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A child was also in the home at the time of the incident, though officials say the child appears to be uninjured.

This incident remains under investigation.

ABC15 reached out to the Mesa Fire Department, but have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

