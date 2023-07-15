Lori Piestewa's son carries on her legacy at Piestewa games

MESA — Thousands of athletes from Native American tribes are descending onto Legacy Park in Mesa for the Piestewa Games.

In triple-digit heat, Brandon Whiterock makes picking up a weight-lifting bench look easy as he carries it across the parking lot into Legacy Park.

Whiterock is one of Lori Piestewa’s children. In 2003, he was just four years old when he lost his mom while she was deployed in Iraq. She was the first female Native American soldier killed in combat.

“I was told she was an angel. Whenever someone told me she was an angel, she’s always watching over me, it brought peace to my heart all the time,” he said.

That same year, the Piestewa games started. It was an opportunity for indigenous communities to compete in various games.

Now the games are in its 20th year and more than 3,000 athletes of all ages from over 50 tribes from the U.S., Mexico and Canada will be at Legacy Park in Mesa.

”They load up hotel rooms, gas stations, hotel rooms... We expect a 7.5-million-dollar impact,” said Nikki Balich, executive director for Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission.

Balich added the games have also provided an opportunity for young athletes to be recruited or to network to excel in their sport.

Basketball may be the sport with most participants at the games but softball was Piestewa's favorite.

Whiterock shared a story of his mom’s toughness when she injured her shoulder while in ROTC, then competed in a softball tournament the next day.

”Absolutely crazy how much strength she had,” said Whiterock.

Whiterock has all the same strength and spearheaded the effort to start powerlifting at the games this year.

Other competitors shared how Piestewa's story motivated them.

”First hearing about it, it kind of gets me more fired up,” said Asher Frank, who drove from New Mexico for the games.

Even greater than all that signature Piestewa strength and toughness, is the opportunity for community.

”Her overall goal is just to bring everyone together, and we just want to continue to do that in honor of her legacy,” said Whiterock.

The games continue on Saturday and Sunday, July 15th and 16th.

