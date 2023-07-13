Things to do: Spin Art Nation, Free Foam Frenzy and more this weekend in the Valley

PHOENIX — The Valley heat is kicking up, and so are the fun indoor activities! From checking out a new art space in Phoenix to attending a beauty pageant in Chandler, here’s where to head out this weekend!

SPIN ART NATION



This new art studio in the Valley lets your creativity be showcased through the different art techniques available, which include: the bicycle spin art, spin art table, the splatter studio and more.

Where: 2302 N Central Ave #3 in Phoenix

When: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and by appointment only.

Cost: Booking start at $39.99 per person.

SUMMER GARDENING BASICS



Where: Arizona Worm Farm [8430 S. 19th Avenue] Phoenix

When: Select Saturdays, and there’s a class on July 15 at 7:30 a.m.

Cost: $25

MISS ARAB USA PAGEANT



Where: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 North Arizona Avenue]

When: Saturday, July 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $30

FREE FOAM FRENZY



Where: Arizona Boardwalk [9500 East Vía de Ventura, Suite E-100] near Scottsdale

When: July 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

MARICOPA COUNTY HOME & LANDSCAPE SHOW



Where: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Drive] in Glendale

When: July 14 – 16, doors open at 10 a.m.

Cost: Adults $10, children (3-12): $3.50, kids 2 and under enter free. Click here to see the promotional ticket prices that include military appreciation, senior mornings and customer appreciation pricing during the afternoon.

ARIZONA RATTLERS VS. NAZ WRANGLERS



Where: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street] in Phoenix

When: Saturday, July 15, at 6:05 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $15

BRIT FLOYD - 50 YEARS OF DARK SIDE



Where: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix

When: Saturday, July 15, at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $35

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE WERQ THE WORLD TOUR 2023



Where: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix

When: Friday, July 14, at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $38

WESTERN SPIRIT: SCOTTSDALE’S MUSEUM OF THE WEST



Check out the new exhibits at the museum:

Western Pop: Andy Warhol & Billy Schenck Werner Segarra: Vaqueros de la Cruz del Diablo

Where: Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West [3830 N. Marshall Way]

When: Tuesday through Saturday [9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.], Sundays [11:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.]. The museum is closed on Mondays.

Cost: Tickets start at $25

KUBOTA RACEWAY MAKEOVER



Where: Crayola Experience Chandler [3111 W Chandler Blvd, Suite 2154]

When: Available from now until July 30.

Cost: $24.99, but you can get $3 off when you buy online.

“FLASHLIGHT NIGHTS”



You can get up close to desert critters, draw glow chalk murals, and enjoy some s'mores all while being surrounded by the natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert.

Where: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix

When: Every Saturday until September 2, 2023.

Cost: $16.95. Children ages 2 and under enter for free.

‘SUBSTANCE OF STARS’



See the stars like never before at the Heard Museum’s sky-dome. The new exhibit, "Substance of Stars" focuses on sky knowledge and spiritual values of four indigenous communities.

Where: Heard Museum [2301 North Central Avenue]

When: Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Tickets run from $9 - $22.50.

KEEP THIS ON YOUR RADAR

Arizona Cardinals 2023 Training Camp: Training camp is set to begin on Thursday, July 27, and it will run until Wednesday, August 9. The team will again take part in the league's "Back Together Weekend" on Saturday, July 29. The annual "Red & White Practice" will be held on Saturday, August 5.

Mesa businesses closing its doors: Steak and Stone Steakhouse and BBQ, is known for its “artisan cuts of meat served on a 500-degree cooking stone and soulful savory BBQ.” The restaurant posted on its Facebook account about the “sudden decision” to shut down on Sunday, July 16.



Location: 2613 N. Thunderbird Cir. in Mesa

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, through July 16

New biz in the Melrose District: El Chullo Peruvian Restaurant & Bar has officially opened its second location in Phoenix! True to its core, the restaurant’s locations prides itself in using ingredients from Peru to create its dishes. “One of the main ingredients for a lot of our dishes is the Aji Amarillo, it’s a yellow Peruvian chili pepper that we use for all of our dishes,” said Ramírez Luzcando.