Large fight breaks out at youth sports tournament at Arizona Athletic Grounds

MESA, AZ — A youth sports tournament being held at the Arizona Athletic Grounds was cancelled on Sunday after a large fight broke out at the tournament.

Mesa police say just after 1 p.m., they received a report of a fight at the sports complex.

Off-duty officers at the tournament reported that about 100 people were fighting on a soccer field, and they requested multiple units to respond.

Police believe that during one of the games, about 10 players from each team began to fight.

Parents and spectators also got involved, escalating the fight further.

About 70 officers from Mesa, Gilbert, Queen Creek, and MCSO responded to break up the fight.

After 45 minutes, all of the fields were cleared, and all remaining games in the tournament were cancelled, according to police.

No injuries were reported to players, parents or spectators, and no officers used any force.

Police say no arrests were made after the fight.