Indigenous community demanding justice after 14-year-old girl found dead near Globe

MESA, AZ — Hundreds of people showed up Tuesday night for a walk in Mesa to remember the life of a 14-year-old girl from the San Carlos Apache Tribe found killed mid-February.

The vigil was held on the corner of McKellips Road and Mesa Drive, where demands for justice ran high.

“This is not just a simple little story… this is a 14-year-old girl. The way she died is not OK. Our communities here are hurting,” said Ariana Quinones, who was there for the vigil on Tuesday.

Native Americans from all over the Valley came to Mesa to remember Pike, who went missing late January and who was found dead on February 14 off Highway 60 northeast of Globe.

Authorities found her body dismembered, and are investigating it as murder.

Pike’s aunt remembered the joy she was.

“Emily was artistic, she was kind, she was funny, she was… her grandma explained to her that she was quirky, she was always laughing,” said April Victor, the aunt.

Pike was part of the San Carlos Apache Tribe. Her death highlights a troubling trend: Native American women go missing and are murdered at a much higher rate than those of other populations.

It is why passions run high.

“They should be aware that this is real and that we don’t always have all the resources we need to help solve these cases,” said Kristopher Doscla.

Amidst anger and frustration, there is a new effort in the state legislature to create an Amber Alert-style system for missing indigenous women. It is a push for better collaboration.

“Within the state law, within federal law and within tribal law, there is a lack of coordination that needs to occur where this doesn’t happen, and early on,” said Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Lewis.