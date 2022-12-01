Hidden Gem: Holiday shopping for a cause at the 64th annual Christmas Idea House

MESA, AZ — The women of Desert Club have magically "transformed" a private home into a holiday wonderland again this year for the Christmas Idea House.

Those who visit this East Valley Hidden Gem will find everything needed to make the holidays extra special, including holiday décor, unique gifts, and gourmet goodies.

This year’s home is located in northeast Mesa’s Las Sendas community.

The Christmas Idea House, which lures thousands of visitors each year, is the primary fundraiser for Desert Club, an all-volunteer women’s organization.

The event is held at a different luxury home each year at various locations in the East Valley.

The homeowners allow Desert Club members to decorate the home from top to bottom in holiday finery. You’ll see everything imaginable for holiday decorating and gift-giving.

The group says 100% of the proceeds are given back to the community through need-based scholarships and grants to local charities. To date, Desert Club has raised more than $2.9 million!

There are three ways to experience the Christmas Idea House, beginning with the “Preview Gala” on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. You can be the first group to "tour" the home, and enjoy a gourmet buffet followed and shopping. Reservations are required.

On Friday, December 2, guests may attend one of two seating times for the “Yuletide Brunch” (reservations required) where guests enjoy a lavish brunch, followed by the home tour and early-bird shopping.

The home is open for public tours and shopping on Friday, Dec. 2 from 4 – 8 p.m., and on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online or at the door.

Parking for the Preview Gala and Yuletide Brunches will be at The Trailhead located at 7900 E Eaglecrest Drive Mesa, AZ, 85207.

Public tour parking is located at La Sendas Elementary School, 3120 N Red Mountain Mesa, AZ, 85207.

For both events, shuttles will transport guests to and from the home, which is located in a private gated community.

To learn more, check out the Christmas Idea House's website.