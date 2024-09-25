Five people transported after ICE plane loses AC after leaving Mesa Gateway Airport

MESA, AZ — Five people were taken to a hospital after an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement plane departed Mesa Gateway Airport and had to return.

Mesa police say the plane returned to the airport because it lost air conditioning.

The exact conditions of the five people are not clear, but police say they were hospitalized.

The flight was heading from Mesa Gateway to Alexandria, Louisiana, according to flight tracking information.

Additional details about the occupants of the plane and the purpose of the flight are unknown.

What caused the plane to lose AC is not known.