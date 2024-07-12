Firefighters battle large apartment fire near Dobson and Broadway roads in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Firefighters are battling an apartment fire in Mesa that sparked Friday morning.

Mesa and Tempe firefighters are on the scene near Dobson and Broadway roads.

LIVE UPDATE:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Air 15 video from the scene shows flames and a lot of smoke coming from a three-story apartment building.

Mesa fire officials believe all residents got out of the building safely and there are no reported injuries at this time.

It is believed the fire started within the walls of the building and quickly spread to the roof.

KNXV

It's not yet clear how many apartments or people are impacted by the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

ABC15 has a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as they come in.