Family of Fry's employee stabbed on the job speaks out for the first time

MESA, AZ — A family is speaking out after a Mesa Fry's employee was stabbed on the job.

The family of 61-year-old Robert Luera tells ABC15 he nearly died.

The attack happened at the Fry's near Ellsworth and Broadway, the day before Thanksgiving.

"He at Fry's for 20 years and Fry's has always been, even for me as a son, a safe space for me," said Robert's son, Dillon Luera.

That's why Dillon was shocked to get an early morning phone call that Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

"You just don't expect to see your father stabbed multiple times laying in a bed," said Dillon.

He said his dad was the grocery manager.

We're told the suspect, 37-year-old Henry McLeod, was delivering beverage products to the store.

According to court documents, McLeod told detectives he felt disrespected and admitted to the "attack".

Allegedly McLeod stabbed Robert eight to ten times.

"Three times in the head, some of those which caused a skull fracture," said Robert's attorney Anthoney Ramirez. "He was stabbed at the base of the neck near the brain stem."

Court records say security cameras caught the stabbing and McLeod leaving the store.

Later, he was found and booked into jail on aggravated assault charges.

But Dillon and his family want more. "I would hope that they would give him the maximum just so this guy can never hurt anyone again," said Dillon.

Court records show McLeod had three or more prior violent convictions.

Ramirez says they plan to push for more serious charges.

"What we are going to be doing is making sure as Maricopa County Attorney's Office evaluates this that they do come back with attempted murder charges," said Ramirez.

After hearing about McLeod's criminal record, they also plan to look at the hiring process that the company used.

"He is healing," said Dillon describing how his dad's doing now. "There's some permanent damage to his leg."

For now, Robert's children are just happy he's out of the hospital even though he's facing a long road ahead.

"He survived death, so there is troubles there," said Dillon. "He's moving along as best as one could in his position."