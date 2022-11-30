Mesa grocery store employee stabbed by coworker

MESA, AZ — An employee at a Mesa grocery store near Ellsworth and Broadway roads was stabbed by a coworker on the morning of November 23.

Officials say the employee, only identified as a man, had multiple wounds. He was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The coworker who allegedly stabbed the man, 37-year-old Henry Mcleod, left the store prior to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies' arrival.

MCSO officials say Mcleod admitted to stabbing the victim after feeling "disrespected."

Mcleod was eventually located by MCSO devices and taken into custody and faces three counts of aggravated assault.