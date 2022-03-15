"Everything happens for a reason,' Mesa man honored for saving kids from a burning apartment

MESA, AZ — A Mesa-native who saved the lives of two children from a burning apartment complex shares what lead him to risk his own life to save another.

Mesa police body camera video from February 18 made national headlines.

The video starts with an officer responding to an engulfed fire at 11:30 in the morning. The officers asks who’s inside. When someone at the complex shouts back, “Kids!” The officer runs around the complex to the back.

Without hesitation, the officer uses a rock to break the window.

Around the same time, Jonathon Baez and His cousin Manuel Montes were on the other side.

“We tried to get in through the front door, but it was really black smoke,” he said before a room of multiple cameras pointing at him.

Jonathan explained, if a few things were different, he wouldn’t have ever been at the fire that day. The 25-year-old said his job as a painter was canceled so he was given the day off. He and his cousin went to a car wash near U.S. 60 and Gilbert Road. He said while standing in line, a woman asked out loud, “what do you think is going on over there.”

Just hearing that, Jonathan and Manuel didn’t wait another moment.

"Everything happens for a reason, that's what I think,” said Jonathon.

The body camera video shows an officer ask for a ladder. Seconds later, Jonathon jumps a six-foot fence. He stood on a shed and grabbed a broken window with his bare hands to rip it off.

“I think it was adrenaline, I was surprised to see myself. I was like ‘whoa,’” he said.

With dark smoke billowing out of the room, Jonathon pulls the first child out to safety.

While another officer seeks a medic for the young girl in a diaper, Jonathan was inside the apartment looking for another girl he said was about 6 years old and a dog.

While watching the video back on Monday at Mesa police headquarters, Jonathan says after he saved the first girl, he believes was about 2 years old, he told police in that moment, he feared he may have hurt the baby because he had glass in his hand.

Police said after the video was released, both children involved are now safe.

"People act differently when things happen, I didn't even expect to act like that myself,” he said with his eyes locked on the playback of the police body camera video.

Almost a month since that day, Mesa fire says the cause of the fire is still unclear.

Jonathan helped save the lives of two children and a dog that day. He says he has plans to meet with the family in that apartment soon and give those girls a hug.

On Monday, Jonathan was recognized by Mesa officials including police and fire - all who wanted to shake the hand of a hero.

“When I heard the kids, and I defiantly thought about my daughter. I would rather burn myself than just stands there and watch them burn,” he said.