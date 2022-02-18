Two kids taken to hospital after fire near US 60 and Gilbert Road

MESA, AZ — Two kids were taken to a hospital after an apartment fire near US 60 and Gilbert Road late Friday morning.

Mesa fire officials say a child was carried out of the burning apartment by a family member and a second child was pulled to safety from a balcony by a police officer.

Officials say an officer stood on a shed in order to reach the second child during the blaze.

Both patients were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their current conditions are not known.

Video from the scene showed a large number of emergency vehicles and crews on the roof working to put out a fire in a unit underneath.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.