Driver arrested after Mesa hit-and-run that left a 4-year-old girl in critical condition

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a woman has been arrested after a hit-and-run collision that left a 4-year-old girl in critical condition Sunday.

Officials say the girl, identified by the family as Bea Freeman, and one of her parents were walking near Mesa Drive and Main Street when a vehicle struck the child.

Officers said the driver slowed near the scene but ended up leaving. Police said they were looking for a gray or silver four-door car that hit Freeman.

According to police documents, a vehicle matching the description of the car involved was found in an apartment parking lot on Monday.

Police say they made contact with the owner of the vehicle, 48-year-old Veronica Laprada, who admitted to “hitting something” but she didn’t know what it was. She reportedly told police she made a U-turn to go back to the scene and asked if everything was OK when she saw the victim. Police say Laprada told them she didn’t get a response and left the scene.

She said she “didn’t know” why she didn’t stop or call 911, documents show.

Meanwhile, the young victim is still hospitalized with very serious injuries.

“They found a slight brain bleed,” said Chris Stapley, Freeman’s uncle. “Damage, a lot of damage to her face.”

He said doctors also don’t know the state of one of her eyes.

“It’s still incredibly raw and a traumatic thing to talk about,” said Stapley.

Freeman will need extensive medical care, and the family has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses.