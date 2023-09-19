Community rallies around Mesa's Zaharis Elementary after storm damage prompts closure

MESA, AZ — It’s been one week since a monsoon storm hit parts of the Valley, particularly creating a large mess in Mesa.

Zaharis Elementary School closed for a week after walls were damaged, classrooms flooded and parts of the ceiling fell in rooms.

Students at the school either had to learn from home or go to another school. On Tuesday, teachers returned to the classroom to get ready for students’ return on Wednesday.

KC Smith’s two students ended up spending the last week at home and are ready to go back.

“It's been really difficult for my kiddos more than it has for me. My daughter was in tears for like an hour because she loves her school,” Smith said.

Smith, who is also the school’s PTO president, said they went to the school to help with cleanup as much as they can.

Other members of the community also helped out at the school over the last week.

Mesa coffee shop, Cup of Joey, started raising money over the weekend to help replace teacher’s belongings. The goal is to raise $16,000, which they would like $500 to go to each classroom.

The district tells ABC15 that personal belongings teachers brought into the classroom will not be covered by insurance.

“Really painful to see our teachers go through that heartache of having their items they’ve curated for the last 10, 20 years in those classrooms be destroyed,” Smith said.

Since finding out about the extensive damage, Cup of Joey owner Amy Collins said they wanted to help. Over the weekend they held a fundraiser at the shop with proceeds going to the school's staff.

On Monday, the crew drove their coffee truck to the school and gave coffee to maintenance crews.

“We’re like a giant family here at east Mesa. When one has an issue, we all step up to help, and it’s really heartwarming to see that,” Collins said.

The coffee shop works with the Zaharis PTO often and started a GoFundMe to help raise the rest of those funds to give to teachers.