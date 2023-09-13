Zaharis Elementary School in Mesa closed due to storm damage

MESA, AZ — Zaharis Elementary School in Mesa is closed due to storm damage from Tuesday night.

Mesa Public Schools announced Wednesday that after reviewing the damage received at the school near Ellsworth and McKellips roads the campus will be closed until the roof is repaired.

School officials anticipate a return to class on Tuesday, September 19, but that could change depending on further assessment of the damage. Any updates will come from Mesa Public Schools.

Mesa Public Schools

Mesa public schools

Teachers will be in contact with their students to give at-home learning activities while the school is closed.

Mesa Public Schools requests that Zaharis families who need care fill out the form that was emailed to them this afternoon.