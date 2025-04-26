Child hurt after house fire near Greenfield and Brown roads in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A child is hurt after a house caught fire in Mesa Saturday morning.

Mesa fire officials say they were called to the home near Greenfield and Brown roads for a reported fire.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a first alarm after firefighters arrived.

Fire officials say a child was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

They add that two dogs were also rescued from the home. The conditions of the dogs is not known.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire's cause is unknown, but it is under investigation.