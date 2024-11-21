Boeing lays off more than 180 employees in Mesa

MESA, AZ — The Boeing Company has laid off 184 employees in Mesa, according to a notice filed with the Arizona Job Connection on Wednesday.

This news comes as Boeing had given layoff notices to more than 400 members throughout the country last week on Nov. 16.

The layoffs last week involved members of the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, or SPEEA, The Seattle Times reported. The workers will remain on payroll through mid-January.

Boeing announced in October that it planned to cut 10% of its workforce, including 17,000 jobs, in the coming months.

This included workers at facilities from Washington to Missouri to Arizona to South Carolina, The Seattle Times reported. They also appeared to impact workers in all three of Boeing’s divisions: commercial airplanes, defense and global services.

Boeing, based in Arlington, Virginia, has been in financial trouble since a panel blew off the fuselage of an Alaska Airlines plane in January. Production rates slowed and the Federal Aviation Administration capped production of the 737 MAX at 38 planes per month.

The company also has struggled financially due to a labor strike that happened in November that halted production.

Despite the labor strike, CEO Kelly Ortberg said on an October call that it did not cause the layoffs, which he described as a result of overstaffing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.