Blind couple able to move into their own place with community organization's help

MESA, AZ — ABC15 visited with Tim Newberry and Antoinette Nez, a married couple who are both visually impaired and who had often lived apart, Tim even living out of a tent at one point.

Their 9-year-old son Elliott, had longed for a room of his own while living with both of his parents.

They connected with A New Leaf and were able to move into La Mesitain Mesa earlier this year, finally reuniting as a family. Now they cook meals and watch TV together as they continue to build their lives.

A New Leaf continues to help with workforce development and childcare services. The organization says they are always looking for volunteers and donations, you can learn more here.

To hear their story, watch the video in the player above.