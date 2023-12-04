Arizona National Guard celebrates service with muster at Sloan Park

MESA — The Arizona National Guard came together for an annual event that happens only once every four years.

Thousands of guard members with the Army and Air Force fell into ranks at Sloan Park on Sunday for a tradition dating back to 1636. It is known as a muster.

“[I] Used to be a teacher and I’ve always been in public service, and this is something that has always been in the back of my mind,” said SSG Roberto Paz with the Arizona Army National Guard.

Nearly 4,000 members showed what it means to serve and celebrate together. For Paz, it is all about his family.

“The military is very supportive of my family and they really do make an effort to take care of them while I’m doing what I need to do for our community,” said Paz.

“I think some of the biggest challenges is just being on the go a lot,” said Captain Erin Hannigan, a state public affairs officer for the Arizona National Guard.

But this event is all about bringing everyone together – families, friends and the community. It is also about honoring those currently serving overseas, with 838 from this group deployed around the globe right now.

Governor Katie Hobbs extended her well-wishes with a speech during the event.

“We’re actually one of the few states that still does a muster and carries on that proud tradition,” said Major Cale Fulton, the commander of the 123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.

And despite the challenges the military is facing with recruitment, there are some signs of hope — a group of new enlisters took their oath for all to see during the event.

“First and foremost, we’re here for the community and for the State of Arizona. And I think that mission to serve your local community draws a different type and attracts people to come join,” said Fulton.