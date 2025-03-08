A look inside Mesa Police Jiu-Jitsu training

MESA, AZ — After implementing a new Police Jiu-Jitsu training program, the Mesa Police Department said it has increased safety for suspects and officers when force is used.

Defensive Tactics Coordinator Luis Gutierrez said the goal of the improved training is to create a uniform way of determining proper and safe use of force in the field.

“What you see right now with Mesa Police Jiu Jitsu is what my life’s work has been,” Gutierrez said. “But completely refined to fit all the policies and administrative boundaries that exist.”

The department, as well as other Valley agencies, have faced excessive force lawsuits in the past.

“We reduce liability for lawsuits for excessive force and just overall, the community expects better of us and we believe this program can provide that better option,” Advanced Training Sergeant Kyle Thomas said.

Mesa’s training technique has been modified from martial arts to take a suspect into custody quickly, controlling the descent of a person and arresting them without putting pressure on the neck, back or stomach.

Gutierrez said the training has helped reduce officer strikes by 80% in the past year.

“In this case, the officer can still remain safe and control the suspect using positional advantage and be able to control the suspect and arrest them without having to strike them,” Gutierrez explained.

Department data from last year showed that out of more than 287,000 calls for service, 651 led to uses of force, 473 of those used the Police Jiu-Jitsu techniques.

“Usually that de-escalates the situation so much so that we don’t have to use any other force,” Thomas said.

The training has also been shared with leaders in other agencies, including Phoenix, Scottsdale, the DEA and the U.S. Postal Service.