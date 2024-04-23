Watch Now
4-year-old boy dead after being pulled from Mesa swimming pool

Mesa police say the boy died at the hospital
Posted at 6:34 PM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 22:20:46-04

MESA, AZ — A four-year-old boy has died after he was found in a swimming pool.

At around 6 p.m. Monday, Mesa Fire crews were called to a home near Sossaman and Broadway roads for reports of a child who was found in a pool.

Officials say the boy was outside playing before he was found in the water. It's unknown at this time how long the boy was underwater.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Mesa police.

This is the second near-drowning call in the Valley within an hour of each other. Earlier, a five-year-old child was taken to a hospital after he was found in a swimming pool in Phoenix.

No other details have been provided.

