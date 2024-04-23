Watch Now
5-year-old boy hospitalized after being found in Phoenix apartment complex pool

Posted at 7:01 PM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 22:05:08-04

PHOENIX — A five-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital Monday evening after he was found in an apartment complex swimming pool.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Phoenix firefighters were called to the complex in the area of 35th Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a drowning.

When crews arrived they found the boy, who had already been pulled from the water, unconscious and not breathing, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

Before emergency crews arrived CPR was already being performed by a family member.

The boy was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating.

This is the second near-drowning call in the Valley within an hour of each other. Earlier, a four-year-old child was found in a swimming pool in Mesa.

