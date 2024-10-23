2-year-old in serious condition after being pulled from Mesa pool

MESA, AZ — A 2-year-old child is in serious condition after being pulled from a Mesa pool Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home near Dobson and Baseline roads before 9 a.m. for reports of a drowning.

When they arrived, a 2-year-old had already been pulled from a backyard pool. Crews began treatment and took the child to a hospital in serious condition, Mesa fire officials say.

What led to the incident and how long the child was in the water is not yet known.

