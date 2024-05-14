Vehicle crashes into business near Cooper and Ray roads

GILBERT, AZ — Crews are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant at a Gilbert shopping center Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred before 10 a.m. near Cooper and Ray roads.

Video from the scene showed a vehicle that was driven almost fully into the front of the Dragon Wok business.

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

A large area of the shopping center was blocked off by crime tape.

Police at the scene told ABC15 that one person in the vehicle had died, but the circumstances of the death were not immediately clear.

Officials did not say whether anyone else was injured or what led to the crash.

Stay with ABC15 for updates.