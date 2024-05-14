Watch Now
Vehicle crashes into business near Cooper and Ray roads

One person at the scene is dead, police tell ABC15
Posted at 10:41 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 13:41:57-04

GILBERT, AZ — Crews are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant at a Gilbert shopping center Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred before 10 a.m. near Cooper and Ray roads.

Video from the scene showed a vehicle that was driven almost fully into the front of the Dragon Wok business.

A large area of the shopping center was blocked off by crime tape.

Police at the scene told ABC15 that one person in the vehicle had died, but the circumstances of the death were not immediately clear.

Officials did not say whether anyone else was injured or what led to the crash.

