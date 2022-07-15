Severe storms leave damage in East Valley

Wednesday night's severe storms left their mark in parts of the East Valley.

The area near Baseline and Lindsay in Gilbert was the hardest hit with many uprooted trees and broken limbs.

RELATED: US 60 reopens at Gilbert Road after flooding

Jacob Eagar's prized possession, a 2015 Jeep Patriot, was totaled when 60 mph wind gusts uprooted a large tree, causing it to fall and destroy his car.

He was planning on moving to Tennessee next month in his Jeep, but Mother Nature had other plans.

"When I saw it, full panic at first," Eagar said. " After that I just wanted to more or less don't freak out. Make light of it."

The damage in the Gilbert area kept roofers like Kevin Barnes from ProWest Roofing and Restoration very busy.

"Once I go out there for an inspection, it's my job to help [people] out and get in the right state," Barnes says. "A claim is called in for wind damage from last night's storm. Insurance comes out, inspects the damage, and then they get a full replacement or repairs."

The City of Gilbert says to report downed trees or debris left on roadways to the Gilbert Police Department's non-emergency line, which is 480-503-6500.