New evidence in chaotic police chase, standoff in death of Chandler officer

GILBERT, AZ — All new evidence has been released in the deadly crime spree that ended at the San Tan Ford Dealership in Gilbert in late April.

ABC15 has received body camera video, some of which is blacked out due to the investigation, along with audio recordings and hundreds of documents. All of this paints a clearer picture as to what led up to the chaos.

There were three crime scenes on the night of April 29. Now, nearly five months later, evidence is being released.

It all started in Pinal County when 25-year-old Jonathon Atland failed to pull over during a traffic stop on Interstate 10. Newly released dash-cam video shows that he instead, led sheriff’s deputies on a multi-county pursuit and allegedly fired shots toward one of them.

Atland then drove through the Chandler Municipal Airport before getting back on the freeway.

Chandler PD claims the suspect vehicle was speeding at excess of 100 mph on the Santan Loop near Val Vista.

"The suspect vehicle was intentionally moving his vehicle in the direction of oncoming police vehicles as well demonstrating his mindset of using his vehicle as a weapon as well as firearms," The documents read.

Atland then crashed into the San Tan Ford Dealership in Gilbert, heading on foot into the maintenance bay. He apparently held multiple employees hostage as law enforcement set up a perimeter.

Atland then jumped into another vehicle and drove off, striking multiple people including Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar, who later died, and seriously injuring Gilbert Officer Rico Aranda.

Throughout the entire situation, law enforcement feared for their own safety but took that risk in order to get Atland in custody.

"Don't you move. Put this on. I've got hands, I've got hands…handcuffs on him,” captured on body camera video from Chandler PD.

Just days later, when officers were collecting a DNA swab from Atland, he spoke for the first time since the incident.

"I know you guys are not asking me to say this, but I really give my condolences for the families that I inflicted this pain on. I'm so sorry for this. I did not intend for this to happen. I'm very sorry for this. I want you guys to know I'm sorry," said Atland.

Atland was indicted in May on several charges. His trial is expected to begin early next year.