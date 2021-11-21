MCSO Lt. Chad Brackman laid to rest in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — Fallen Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Chad Brackman was laid to rest Saturday.

Hundreds of people including family, friends, and colleagues attended his funeral service at the Mesa AZ Red Mountain LDS Institute before a procession to Gilbert Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home.

Lt. Brackman died last week after getting hit by a car while directing traffic off-duty at a construction site in Scottsdale.

Those who knew and loved him said they knew him best as a man who was devoted to public service.

“To me, he never lost the true meaning of what being a deputy sheriff is about, being a law enforcement officer is about,” said colleague Christian Kaufman. “We lost a good man.”

His wife, Melissa Brackman, spoke at her husband’s services, thanking everyone who’s shown their family support through the difficult time.

“I want to thank the community,” she said. “I want to thank people that don’t even know us, that have reached out and have done things that, again, they just overwhelm me.”

Kaufman has organized a t-shirt fundraiser to raise money that will support Brackman’s family through Servants of Valor and Custom Ink.

You can also donate to the MCSO Memorial Fund and specify you’d like your donation to go to the Brackman family.

Lt. Brackman is survived by his wife, two children, and two stepchildren. He was a 22-year veteran with MCSO and was with the department’s lake division before his death.