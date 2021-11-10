Maricopa County Sheriff's Lieutenant Chad Brackman struck by car, killed in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE — A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office lieutenant has died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning while directing traffic in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m. to provide an update. ABC15 will be streaming it live on Facebook and on the ABC15 site here.

The incident occurred sometime before 11 a.m. near 87th Street and McDowell Road.

The lieutenant, identified by officials as Chad Brackman, was off-duty directing traffic in the area when a vehicle struck him.

Crews transported Lt. Brackman to HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn hospital where he later died.

A long hug shared by a @mcsoaz Sheriff's Deputy and another member of law enforcement outside Honor Health. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/ZgVXE49pKQ — Adam Waltz (@Adam_Waltz) November 10, 2021

Lt. Brackman was a 22-year veteran of the force, according to officials.

McDowell Road remains closed from Granite Reef Road to Pima Road as officials investigate the scene.