Gilbert's Brass Tap hosting fundraiser, silent auction to support Preston Lord's family

GILBERT, AZ — A Gilbert business owner will be donating a portion of sales and hosting a silent auction to help raise money for the family of Preston Lord.

The 16-year-old died after being attacked at a Halloween party last year, and the case is still under investigation.

From 11 a.m. to close on Wednesday, Jan. 31, The Brass Tap at Verde in Gilbert will donate 25% of sales to the Lord family.

Surrounding businesses have also donated items for a silent auction, from gift baskets to self-care and beauty products, clothing, and gift certificates. All proceeds from that will go to the Lord family, as well as 100% of sales of specialty State Forty Eight T-shirts honoring Preston, and a 50-50 raffle.

Brass Tap General Manager Cole Hammer hopes it provides a place for people to come together and stand up against teen violence, while also helping a family in their darkest hour.

You can find The Brass Tap at 2442 S. Recker Rd. in Gilbert.

FULL COVERAGE: Teen violence investigations in the East Valley

Have a news tip related to teen violence in the Valley? Email us at teenviolence@abc15.com