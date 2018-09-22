Gilbert residents forced to move after landowner moves to renovate apartment complex

GILBERT, AZ - At a time they never expected, neighbors at a Valley apartment complex forced to pack up and go.

The complex is near Gilbert Road and Page. These neighbors now have until the end of October to move out and find a new place to live.

"A lot of us, like a lot of other people, live check to check and to be hit with something like this unexpectedly, kind of turns your world upside," said Fredy Rosales, a resident at the complex.

For years, that world for Rosales meant being surrounded by family.

"My parents live next door, my aunt lives next door to them, my sister lives in the other units," said Clarissa Quintero, who is Fredy's daughter, and has three children.

Last week every person living in the complex in the shadow of downtown Gilbert got a devastating letter

"It said you guys have to be out by October 31st", she said.

New owners recently purchased the property and have plans to renovate all the units. With these new plans in place, the current residents have to figure out a new living situation by the end of October.

"It's hard, my son is asking why there's boxes everywhere, it's hard," said Quintero.

Diane Gonzales, a resident, said: "It's not right, it's not fair."

The 65-year-old woman has lived there for eight years.

"We still have to pay our rent for October, how are we gonna pay our rent if we have to move out and look for a place to move in to?" Gonzales said.

"I totally understand what they're doing is legal but I mean that still leaves us in a bind," said Rosales.

ABC15 reached out to the new property owners in hopes of getting this community some relief. In an email, the property owners agreed to reduce the last month's rent by half.

"I think that buys us a little more time and I'm ok with that," said Rosales.

While it still hurts to say goodbye to the homes they love, the compassion in their time of need gives them hope.

The property owners said they manage 30 communities across the Valley. They also said they are helping to find their residents new homes.

Once the new homes are renovated, the residents can apply for one of the updated units.