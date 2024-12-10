Gilbert PD searching for missing 14-year-old boy with medical condition

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police are searching for a missing boy with a medical condition.

Officials say 14-year-old Liam Joseph McGee was last seen on Thursday, December 5. He was spotted on a security camera leaving his home near Higley and Germann roads at around 11 p.m.

On Saturday, officials say Liam’s family informed Gilbert PD that Liam has been diagnosed with Autism and ADHD. Police say Liam has a history of running away from home but is typically located in areas he is known to frequent around Gilbert.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a Silver Alert for McGee after meeting the requirements for the alert.

He's described as a white male, 5’5”, 130 pounds, brown hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a tan t-shirt, black Champion hoodie, dark pants, and Nike shoes.

Liam has a medical condition which requires medication.

Missing/Endangered Juvenile



14-year-old Liam Joseph McGee was last seen on December 5, 2024 when he left his residence on foot near Germann/Ranch House Court in Gilbert around 11:00 PM wearing a tan t-shirt with a black Champion brand hoodie, dark pants, and black Nike sandals. pic.twitter.com/DB3wNwaLb7 — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) December 9, 2024

Anyone with information on Liam's whereabouts is asked to contact the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500 or call 911 if you see him.