Cider Corps closing Gilbert taproom, moving production to Mesa

GILBERT, AZ — Cider Corps, the veteran- and family-owned Valley business, is shutting down its Gilbert location at the end of December, citing "devastating setbacks."

The business made the announcement online Wednesday.

"Without dwelling on the details, the many challenges and struggles we were navigating came to a head when our landlord died. Now the building has sold," a Facebook post read.

The Gilbert location, near Gilbert and Warner roads, opened in the summer of 2022 after production outgrew their Mesa location, which co-owners and brothers Josh & Jason Duren opened back on Veterans Day 2017.

Cider Corps was recently named by USA Today as one of the top cideries in the country. They now hope to improve their Mesa location with the help of an in-house crowdfunding campaign.

"We return to our homebase in Downtown Mesa with a chance to expand and prevail. But we need your help," the post on social media said. "We are launching an in-house crowdfunding campaign that will help us cover moving costs and make needed improvements for the Mesa production space."

The company says it has secured an additional 2,000 square feet of the building in Mesa and hopes to raise $300,000 through crowdfunding.

"This is the most difficult pivot we've had to make as a small business," Jason said. "But we know we will adapt and overcome. We're committed to continuing our mission to be a voice and create a platform that brings our community together in support of awareness, research and solutions for mental health and other injuries that plague our veterans."