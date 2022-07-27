GILBERT, AZ — The locally owned business, Cider Corps, is expected to open a new taproom and production facility in Gilbert by the end of July.

According to Jason Duren, co-owner and cidermaker, business production outgrew their Mesa location and this new 2.5-acre property in Gilbert is a great location to open their second taproom and continue their production. Food service is provided by the Brightside Burgers food truck and guests can bring other food into the taproom.

MADE IN-HOUSE

The new location has 31 ciders on tap, and all of them are made in-house.

“We take the fresh apple juice; we ferment it and then we’re adding real fruit back in. So, we don’t use any sugars, any extracts, there’s no fillers- just 100% real fruit,” explained Duren to ABC15. “Our process is a little bit different than most the ciders out there on the market. So, 100% of our ciders go through malolactic fermentation; which is a secondary fermentation that converts some of the harsher acids- the things that make a drier cider sour- [and] makes it really smooth like a wine.”

According to Duren, there are plans on doing tours of the cidery’s production facility in the new location.

“HONOR GREAT SACRIFICE”

Cider Corps goes beyond just being a cidery. Co-owners and brothers Josh & Jason Duren opened their first location in Mesa back in 2017 on Veterans Day.

Jason Duren is a Marine veteran and the honor of serving the country is evident at the locations. At the Gilbert taproom there’s a Purple Heart medal mural, the cider taps are grenade handles and there are helmet light fixtures. “One of the helmets is an actual helmet that I wore in combat, one the other ones is [from] one of my buddies who lives here currently- it’s his helmet that he wore,” said Duren.

Cider Corps

You also won’t find televisions at the location. “The intention is that when you’re here, you’re kind of talking with your neighbor, or whoever you’re here with, [or to] some stranger,” said Duran.

