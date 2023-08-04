Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park to remain open amid new Radford Racing School partnership

CHANDLER, AZ — Attention, race fans!

NHRA Arizona Nationals and other high-profile racing events may be returning to Wild Horse Motorsports Park in Chandler, located near Interstate 10 and Wild Horse Pass.

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park recently announced a new partnership with Radford Racing School to keep the park’s four permanent tracks open.

The partnership allows Radford students access to the 14-turn, 1.6-mile Main Track road course; 10-turn, 1.25-mile East Track road course; 12-turn, 1.1-mile West Track road course with 3/8-mile straightaway; and ¼-mile NHRA-sanctioned drag strip.

These tracks add to Radford’s other tracks — 15-turn, 1.6-mile main track; .50-mile kart track; and 10-acre skills pad — to make it the “largest driving and racing school in the world.”

In total, with the new additions, Radford’s courses cover nearly 450 acres of land.

The future of Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park has been unclear for several years amid reports that the tracks would close due to development in the area.

A Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park spokesperson confirmed to ABC15 Thursday that it will remain open and hopes to bring back national events like NHRA Arizona Nationals. They also hope to host new events.

Exactly how long Wild Horse Motorsports Park will remain open is up in the air.

“The traffic interchange along Interstate 10 that was expected to intersect the drag strip is still in the planning stages; therefore, the Motorsports Park will remain open until construction on the traffic interchange begins,” the spokesperson said.

Last year, ABC15 reported on the anticipated closure of Wild Horse Motorsports Park which left some drivers concerned it would lead to an increase of racing on city streets.

For four decades, in addition to events for racing fans, its tracks offered a place for people to take their own vehicles.

"I think a lot of young people are going to inevitably go to the street. I mean, with production vehicles continuing to get faster and faster. Everybody wants a GTR, a Tesla, they want to go out and they want to see what it can do," says Kyle Fritz, who has spent years driving at the Chandler facility.

As of early August 2023, no new or upcoming racing events have been listed on the motorsports park's website. Its last and most recent event on the site was the popular "Friday Night Drags" in June.