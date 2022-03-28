Closing of Valley racetrack could result in more street racing

CHANDLER — One of only two racetracks left in Arizona, is set to close. Drivers tell us that will result in more racers turning to the streets.

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler has been a legal option for racers over the past four decades.

"They posted this thing about this place closing, it's just like, why don't you just rip my heart out?" says one driver.

"Honestly, we're probably going to move after the track leaves. I'll just go back to the Midwest where I know there's lots of racetracks; I can maintain that family event," says another driver.

The Wild Horse Pass Development Authority just made the announcement, saying a new overpass for the I-10 extension will replace the track. This will leave racers with fewer options.

"It's going to promote street activities that I think are dangerous," says another driver.

Racing on streets, drifting and takeovers are all illegal. Valley police say they are an ongoing, growing problem.

"I think a lot of young people are going to inevitably go to the street. I mean, with production vehicles continuing to get faster and faster. Everybody wants a GTR, a Tesla, they want to go out and they want to see what it can do," says Kyle Fritz, driver.

25-year-old Kyle Fritz has been racing at Wild Horse Pass since he was fifteen. It's a loss to those who make a life out of this popular family sport and something many racers aren't willing to give up. Instead, some may take their chance on city streets.

"If they close this place, people will have to do that because they are not going to stop. People are not going to stop," says Fritz.

The only other racetrack in Arizona is in Tucson.