WATCH: Chandler city council approves new QuikTrip despite community's concerns

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler City Councilmembers passed plans for a new QuikTrip in Chandler Thursday after dozens of people voiced their thoughts on the location of the convenience store.

Those supporting the business say it will help rejuvenate the currently dilapidated corner of Dobson and Ray roads.

Community members wary of the proposal say the intersection is already busy and accident-prone, and that the new QT will only add to those problems.

City data shows more than 60,000 vehicles pass through the intersection every weekday. Regional crash data shows the intersection is the third most dangerous intersection in Chandler and the 71st most dangerous intersection in the greater Phoenix area.

