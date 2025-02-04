Valley dentist must hire chaperones for offices after ex-employee accused of child sex crimes

CHANDLER, AZ — An East Valley dentist has agreed to have chaperones in his offices after an ex-employee was accused of child sex crimes.

Under an agreement signed with the Arizona State Board of Dental Examiners, Dr. Walter Villanueva will have chaperones for minor patients at the Kidiatric Dental & Orthodontics offices he owns in Chandler and Gilbert. The offices remain open, though Dr. Villanueva is temporarily restricted from personally treating patients himself under the agreement.

The practice restrictions are in place until the conclusion of the criminal case involving ex-dental assistant Deion Garcia. 27-year-old Garcia has pleaded not guilty to 12 felony counts involving three young girls. He’s scheduled for an April trial.

Court documents say there are three alleged victims; two were six years old and another was four years old.

Garcia was arrested last year after Chandler police say a young girl told her parents that he inappropriately touched her and took photos of her during a May 8 exam.

During the police investigation, Garcia was connected to two more children with similar allegations: a 2022 investigation by Chandler police and an incident that allegedly occurred on May 9, 2024, one day after the May 8 allegation.

The Arizona Dental Board, which regulates and licenses dentists, launched its own investigation after learning of the criminal charges.

The board recently voted to impose new safety measures at the dental office where Garcia was once worked.

The board’s agreement alleges that Dr. Villanueva did not take reasonable measures to ensure no child was left alone with Garcia. Dr. Villanueva “and his staff were aware of the 2022 Chandler police investigation as they were interviewed regarding the allegations against Mr. Garcia,” the board’s report says.

Chandler police investigated but didn’t arrest or charge Garcia in 2022.

Chandler Kidiatric investigated the allegation of inappropriate contact between the dental assistant and a patient in 2022. But neither was able to substantiate the allegation at that time, according to a statement provided to ABC15 by Villanueva’s attorney.

At a recent board meeting, members of the Arizona Dental Board were sharply critical.

“This is about as heinous and horrific as it gets,” Board President Dr. Anthony Herro said. “And although, certainly, Dr. Villaneuva didn’t commit these acts, in my mind, he was complacent with it.”

Cody Hall, an attorney for Dr. Villanueva, provided a statement to ABC15 that said, in part:

“The doctors and staff of Chandler Kidiatric continue to be shocked and deeply saddened by the allegations. The care and safety of its patients has always been their highest priority.”

The statement goes onto say:

“Dr. Villanueva will continue to cooperate with the Dental Board through the completion of its investigation, which we believe will confirm that the Kidiatric practices are safe for patients,” the statement said.

