Two former Chandler High School football players have hopes for NFL Draft

CHANDLER — There are two names to keep an eye out for in the coming days of the NFL Draft. Both played high school football in Chandler.

Chase Lucas (Arizona State University) and Johnny Johnson (Oregon State University) both played football at Chandler High School.

Coach Rick Garretson tells ABC15 that he sent messages to his former players and that he has hopes to see them get drafted this year.

Chandler High School has been named by Max Preps as one of the top high schools in the country for NFL Draft picks.

The have been four alumni who have been picked in the first round draft picks: Dion Jordan, Cameron Jordan, Adam Archuleta and N’Keal Harry.

We asked Coach Garretson about having this high level of players, and he attributes it to those around him, “It’s not a one man show, it’s all my staff and how they (players) develop in the weight room, academically, physically, mentally.”

Chandler has seen star players like Cameron Jordan and Bryce Perkins who just won a NFL Super Bowl with the LA Rams.

Chandler and Arizona State star N’keal Harry was selected with the 32nd and final pick of the first round in the NFL Draft in 2019. The Chandler alum caught 213 passes for 2,889 yards and 22 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Sun Devils.

Back in 2019, Chandler High School alum Brett Hundley made a Cardinals debut as quarterback.

Hundley starred at Chandler HS and UCLA and went on to be a fifth-round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was a free-agent acquisition by the Cardinals in March.

Along with former stars, Chandler High School has a sophomore quarterback who is already being called the top quarterback for the Class of 2024.

Coach Garretson said Dylan Raiola has a lot of eyes on him and that he's also being rated as the number one player for the Class of 2024.

