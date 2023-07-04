The American flag: how and when should you retire it?

CHANDLER, AZ — It is the ultimate symbol of our country and everything we stand for as Americans.

The American flag, with its stars and stripes, is an undying symbol of freedom for so many, but what happens when it's time for a flag to be retired?

We recently had the chance to attend a flag retirement ceremony at American Legion Post 35 in Chandler.

"The flag not only symbolizes what our country is, but what it can be," explained Commander Charlie Lang, a Navy veteran who currently leads Post 35. "It's all about respect and honor."

Commander Lang says if a flag gets tattered, starts to fray, gets ripped, or is beyond normal recognition, the flag should be retired.

To do that, a special ceremony usually takes place - it's outlined in United States Code in Title Four, Sec. 8. It says, "The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning."

First, Commander Lang starts with a heartfelt speech, then a flag is folded 13 times. Each fold represents a different American value.

From there, each flag that is about to be retired is presented to Commander Lang for a final inspection. After the inspection, there is a salute, and then each flag is taken outside where it will be burned.

One by one, flags are laid in their final resting place, draped over an open fire. The broad stripes and bright stars may become burned and charred, but their spirit, their legacy, and their hope never disappear.

"The flag isn't just what flies on the pole. It's a symbol for everyone in the country and everyone who has immigrated to the country. That's their beacon," said Commander Lang.

It certainly was a beacon for his wife, electronics technician First Class Stacey Lang, who was deployed to Kuwait in 2010 with the U.S. Navy.

"To me, it's a sense of pride," she explained. "It's a symbol of everything we did and the oath we take in the service...Especially when you're in the service you go overseas and you see how other countries and other people live and then you come back and realize even with our faults and our problems just how lucky we are to live here."

If you have a flag you believe is ready to be retired, you can head to American Legion Post 35 in Chandler, located at 2240 W. Chandler Blvd.