Student files notice of claim after crash at Chandler school during 'promposal'

CHANDLER, AZ — An East Valley student has filed a notice of claim against the City of Chandler and Chandler Unified School District after being injured in a crash during an apparent “promposal.”

In April 2023, 18-year-old William Vannasap was riding his motorcycle on school property when he was struck by a car. ABC News says the vehicle was reportedly driven by a student who purposely ran a stop sign as part of a plan to ask a girl to a school dance.

According to ABC News, the plan was for the driver to be pulled over by an officer at the school, who was in on the plan, and pretend to get in trouble for running the stop sign.

Vannasap’s family spoke with ABC News about the incident, saying the incident could have turned out even worse and claimed the teen’s life.