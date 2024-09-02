Watch Now
Some residents in Chandler neighborhood being evacuated amid bomb threat near Rural and Ray roads

Officials ask the public to avoid the area
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted

CHANDLER, AZ — Some residents in a Chandler neighborhood are being evacuated due to a bomb threat Sunday night, police say.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area of Rural and Ray roads for safety reasons.

Residents are being evacuated out of precaution, police say.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

