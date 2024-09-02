Some residents in Chandler neighborhood being evacuated amid bomb threat near Rural and Ray roads

CHANDLER, AZ — Some residents in a Chandler neighborhood are being evacuated due to a bomb threat Sunday night, police say.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area of Rural and Ray roads for safety reasons.

Residents are being evacuated out of precaution, police say.

Police Alert-

Chandler Police officers are working a bomb threat in the 700 block of North Tangerine Road. Some residents in the area are being evacuated out of precaution. This is an active police situation. We request residents to please stay away from the area for safety… pic.twitter.com/RzEefhRuup — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) September 2, 2024

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.