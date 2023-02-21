Risk management experts talk about workplace violence after recent attack at Intel

CHANDLER, AZ — ABC15 has learned new developments after one person was killed and another was hurt during an attack at the Intel campus in Chandler.

Chandler police say Dan Foster was the man killed by Derrick Simmons during Saturday's attack.

Officials say Simmons attacked Foster and another coworker in the cafeteria with a baseball bat. Police say a hatchet and a knife were also found at the scene.

ABC15 spoke to Foster's family, who say he was an employee at Intel for 22 years.

The Foster family shared a statement Monday night:

“Dan was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. Dan was with Intel for 22 years. This senseless act took a good man away from his loving family. He was the type of guy that would do anything for anyone...even somebody he didn't know. He would make you laugh and give you the shirt off his back. There are not enough words that describe the great person Dan was. It is devastating for our family, so many lives have been changed by this horrific act.”

ABC15 spoke with risk management expert Tom Miller, who says he and his company, Clear Force, are now part of the investigation.

"We focus a lot on privacy and legal compliance to help organizations manage risk,” said Miller.

Police say a motive is unclear. ABC15 also learned Simmons was convicted of aggravated assault more than 20 years ago.

"So that, unfortunately, becomes one of the signals that got missed somewhere along the line,” added Miller.

Miller doesn't know if Intel failed to do a background check or if Simmons' criminal record simply failed to show up during the background check.

"This is something that happens too often. The organizations are not set to pick up on these indicators or are not set to become aware of these risks because they are not continually looking for them,” added Miller.

No matter what, the risk management expert says, there are signs to look out for with co-workers.

"Maybe they are having arguments with coworkers. Maybe they are actively disengaged in meetings. Maybe they are sitting behind closed doors and screaming into the phone,” added Miller.

One way to get ahead of something, he adds, is for a company to help create an environment of trust by making a rule of self-reporting.

"It becomes an element of deterrence, so employees in the organization understand their employers are taking this stuff seriously. It also gives employees an opportunity to tell their side of the story,” added Miller.

Another, he says, is to have direct engagement between managers and employees.