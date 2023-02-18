One dead, another hurt after "police incident" at Intel plant in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — One person is dead and another is hurt after a "police incident" at the Intel plant in Chandler Saturday morning.

Chandler Police say originally started getting calls about the incident around 6:15 a.m.

They have confirmed that one person is dead, another has non-life-threatening injuries, and one person is in custody.

Police believe those involved were employees at Intel.

The victim and person in custody have not been identified.

They say they are in the early stages of the investigation, but they believe there is no threat to the public and the community is safe.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC15 and ABC15.com for more updates...