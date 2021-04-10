Watch
PD: Person seriously injured after being shot near Chandler and McQueen

Posted at 2:42 PM, Apr 10, 2021
CHANDLER, AZ — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Chandler Saturday afternoon.

Officers say one person was shot near Chandler Boulevard and McQueen Road and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect is currently outstanding and the investigation is ongoing.

