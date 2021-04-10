PD: Person seriously injured after being shot near Chandler and McQueen

CHANDLER, AZ — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Chandler Saturday afternoon.
Officers say one person was shot near Chandler Boulevard and McQueen Road and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Police say the suspect is currently outstanding and the investigation is ongoing.
We are working an incident near the area of N. McQueen Rd/E. Erie St. Police presence will be in the area for the near future. Please avoid this area if possible. Thank you pic.twitter.com/4s4sj2ox67— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) April 10, 2021