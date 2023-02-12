NFL brings fun events to the East Valley

CHANDLER, Ariz. — There was a football field full of fun on Saturday. Families in the East Valley got a little taste of the NFL experience in Chandler, away from the other usual events in downtown Phoenix and Glendale.

“This is so amazing. Honestly, I’m really thankful for this simply because everything else is pure chaos. This is an opportunity, like local in our community that not everyone knows about,” said Jennifer Rathburn, a mom who took her kids to Hamilton High School Saturday morning.

The high school’s football field held the event with kids able to run through fun obstacle courses, play flag football, meet and get autographs from former and current NFL players.

“It’s crazy. I never thought I’d have it,” said a kid part of the McDonnell Family about having the Super Bowl and all the experiences it brought.

Kids were able to get all their energy out on the field on Saturday.

“It’s amazing just to have this experience,” said Ryan Perez, a seventh grader enjoying the fun.

Meanwhile, a few miles down the road, there was a different experience going on. Former NFL players Jake Plummer and Ricky Williams held a yoga festival. The goal was to give people another way to relax and take care of their health during a chaotic time.

“At the Super Bowl, there’s this party that’s going on nonstop, day after day after day. There’s mass consumption of things that usually aren’t great for you or serving you well, so we wanted to throw a party to just introduce people to wellness a little bit,” Plummer said.

Whether it’s taking care of your health through yoga, or giving it your all kicking that football, the Super Bowl brought rare opportunities for families from all over the Valley to enjoy.

“Just living vicariously through the kids and having, you know, the opportunity to see them enjoy something they may never get to do again,” Rathburn added.