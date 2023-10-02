Watch Now
My Hope Bag: Valley breast cancer nonprofit connects women with resources at annual expo

My Hope Bag
Posted at 4:50 AM, Oct 02, 2023
CHANDLER, AZ — The non-profit My Hope Bag held its annual Breast Cancer Resource Expo on Saturday in Chandler.

The event attracted more than 200 people to the Hilton Phoenix Chandler.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti, whose mom is a breast survivor, was there to help with the raffle.

Founded by survivor Sarah Ellery, the group's goal is to provide resources, education, and comfort for women battling breast cancer.

Since 2011, Ellery and her volunteers have been able to donate more than 2,500 bags to women and families in need.

For more information, head to MyHopeBag.org.

