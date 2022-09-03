Massive dust storm heads toward the the Valley

CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm was spotted in the southeast Valley Friday.

Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on Chandler.

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the Chandler Airport.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Chandler AZ, Gilbert AZ and Queen Creek AZ until 6:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/z91EilmwUe — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 3, 2022