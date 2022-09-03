Watch Now
Massive dust storm heads toward the the Valley

A large wall of dust moves into the Valley from the Chandler area Friday afternoon.
Posted at 6:22 PM, Sep 02, 2022
CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm was spotted in the southeast Valley Friday.

Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on Chandler.

AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the Chandler Airport.

