Massive dust storm heads toward the the Valley

CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm was spotted in the southeast Valley Friday.
Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on Chandler.
AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the Chandler Airport.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Chandler AZ, Gilbert AZ and Queen Creek AZ until 6:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/z91EilmwUe— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 3, 2022
Heading east on the 60 in Mesa, looking SE at this wall of dust. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/hsLc5tfjP9— Jordan Bontke (@JBontkeABC15) September 3, 2022