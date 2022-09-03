POWER OUTAGES: More than 11,000 people without power around the state Friday

PHOENIX — Thousands of utility customers are without power after a massive wall of dust and storms moved through Arizona Friday afternoon into the evening.

Between APS and SRP, as of 6:35 p.m. Friday, there were about 11,928 customers without power.

According to the SRP outage map, about 5,496 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here. SRP outages are concentrated in the East Valley in areas like San Tan Valley, Queen Creek and Queen Valley.

According to the APS outage map, about 6,432 customers are still without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here. APS outages are concentrated northwest of the Valley in areas like Prescott, Wickenburg, Congress and Black Canyon.

